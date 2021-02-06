Family of 4 killed in mobile home fire in Georgia

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three children and an adult have died in a fire early Saturday morning at a mobile home in Georgia.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to the home in Snellville just after 2 a.m.

Two children were pulled from the home, and another child and an adult were later found inside.

The statement says all four people have died.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The statement describes the people as family but their identities were not immediately released.