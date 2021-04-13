Families of students with special needs can apply for Georgia relief program

A student climbs the stairs of a bus before the fist day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Applications are now open for a relief program aiding families of students with special needs in Georgia.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp promised $10 million to offset expenses these families incurred due to COVID-19.

“These reimbursements will help families overcome financial challenges faced during an unprecedented school year as we begin returning to normal in Georgia,” Kemp stated.

He said his office has been working with the Georgia Department of Education to determine the best way to help the more than 222,000 students with special needs across the state.

According to Kemp’s office, expenses eligible for the Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement could be related to a student’s educational achievement, personal development or emotional well-being.

The following information will be needed for the application:

School district name

School name

Last name of the student as registered in the school district

GTID – Georgia Testing Identifier (located on student’s report card)

Scanned/photo copies of reimbursement expenses (acceptable file formats include: .pdf, .jpg, .png)

Applications must be completed on the Georgia Department of Education’s website by Friday, May 14.