FAA again delays final decision on Georgia spaceport permit

by: AP News

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. Previously, the FAA had said it intended to make a final determination on the project by the end of September.

Local officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build the nation’s 13th licensed commercial spaceport.

An environmental impact study by the FAA in June recommended a permit for the spaceport.

The National Park Service pushed back over the summer, saying a chance of explosive misfires over federally protected Cumberland Island posed an “unacceptable risk.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

