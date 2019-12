FORSYTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday the Glynn County Superior Court ordered the execution of convicted murderer Jimmy Fletcher Meders.

Meders was convicted in 1989 for the murder of Don Anderson.

Officials set the date to carry out the execution on Thursday, January 16, in Jackson at 7 p.m.

If executed, Meders will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection.