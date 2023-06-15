LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has had enough of the attacks on the Georgia 2020 election results by former President Donald Trump.

After a speech to the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, WRBL asked the secretary of state about the most recent attacks from Trump, last weekend at the GOP convention in Columbus. Trump continued to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Well, maybe it’s time that he and I get together,” Raffensperger said in the exclusive interview. “Well, I would say why don’t he and I go out to the Reagan Library? We’ll have a debate. I’ll bring a copy of my letter to Congress and I’ll bring a copy of my book, ‘Integrity Counts.’ And maybe, perhaps he could bring the report, paid for by Simpatico and the Berkeley Research Group, and showing what the election results. And we’ll debate the issues point by point, because the facts on my side and he doesn’t.”

Trump is under criminal investigation in Georgia for his alleged conduct in the 2020 presidential election.

Raffenenperger has faced attack after attack from the former president and that continued last weekend at the Georgia convention.

Trump even called Rafffensperger in December 2020. The former president was looking for more than 11,000 votes to change the Peach State result.

Here’s some of what Trump said in Columbus Saturday.

“For rallies, we would come to other states for rallies, but we would come into Georgia for a rally with a 40,000, 50,000 people that come in for a rally. Yet, they couldn’t fill up the circles. And then you hear he clipped you at the end. Just clipped you. It didn’t happen. We won Alabama in a record. We won South Carolina in a record. Those people that run it, the professionals, said it’s not possible to win Alabama in a record; South Carolina in a record and lose Georgia just by a tiny little bit.” “

Election fraud in Georgia has been a theme from Trump for the last three years, though there is no proof that there was fraud. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger sat out the Georgia GOP convention that Trump headlined.

Trump never mentioned Kemp by name on Saturday. But he did talk about “Brad.”

Trump was speaking to a favorable audience in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

“You have a long way to go in Georgia,” Trump told them. “They tell you don’t but you do. You have a very, very long way to go. I had every right to complain that the election in Georgia was in my opinion rigged. That the election in Georgia was a disaster.”

Raggensperger would like to go one on one with the former president.

“Reagan Library. Dole Institute. Baker Institute,” the secretary of state said. “Pick a Republican institute someplace and we will have that conversation.”

WRBL reached out to the Trump campaign team for comment. There has been no response.

Trump spoke in Georgia after a 37-count federal indictment was unsealed last Friday. He was arraigned in Miami on Tuesday. That indictment alleges that he mishandled classified documents after he left the White House. Trump continues to be the Republican front-running going into the 2024 election.