Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks wants his job back

FILE – This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta police officer’s attorney says his client didn’t get a chance to defend himself before he was fired for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last June.

Brooks was a 27-year-old Black man who had been running away from two white officers after he resisted arrest and fired a stun gun at one of them.

Officer Garrett Rolfe’s attorney told the city’s civil service board Thursday that Rolfe was dismissed “without a proper investigation” and should be reinstated to the force.

Attorney Lance LoRusso says the city’s mayor had wanted Rolfe fired immediately, so a hearing was hastily conducted in which Rolfe was not properly represented.