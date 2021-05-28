Ex-judge in Georgia sentenced to 5 years for stealing money

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JASPER, Ga. (AP) — A former magistrate judge in north Georgia has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing county and state money.

Senior Superior Court Judge Tami Colston on Thursday sentenced William “Allen” Wigington to five years in prison.

Wigington was chief magistrate judge in Pickens County until he resigned last year.

He pleaded guilty in April to 44 felony counts and five misdemeanor counts.

Charges say Wigington misused a government credit card and falsified documents to cover up the thefts.

He also stole county money to repay money from a masonic lodge that Wigington used to pay his own credit card bill.

Wigington was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.