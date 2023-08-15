ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump received his 4th indictment late Monday night in Atlanta after a special grand jury heard from key witnesses.

Besides Trump, the other defendants listed include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the podium shortly before midnight reviewing the formal charges but iterating that “everyone” is innocent until proven guilty.

After a two-year investigation in Georgia, coming to a close with a nearly 100 page indictment, 41 felony counts and 19 defendants – the case picking up steam this week in Atlanta.

Willis presented to the grand jury key evidence against former U.S. President Donald Trump and 18 others resulting in an indictment late Monday night.

“I make decisions in this office based on the facts and law,” Willis explained. “The law is nonpartisan. Today, this office has indicted 12,000 cases. This is the 11th RICO indictment. We look at the facts, the law and bring charges.”

Associate Professor at Emory John Acevedo said, “Mr. Trump has been very willing to Trump to authorities and some slight alterations to the fact that he does have protection because he has Secret Service. I do expect a smooth process but nothing large.”

Willis said all 19 defendants violated Georgia’s RICO act — the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“The defendants engaged in a criminal enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results,” Willis added.

The grand jury issuing arrest warrants but Willis is giving the defendants until noon on Friday, August 25 to voluntarily surrender.

While a trial date has not yet been set, she’s hoping it will happen in the next six months.