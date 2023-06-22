SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hyundai Motor Group came to Bryan County in October 2020 to build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant. This week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea will soon have a new facility in Locust Grove.

This new facility has the ability to create over 160 jobs in Georgia and bring an investment of $72M. This is all a part of Kemp’s plan to promote Georgia to international companies in order to create more jobs.

“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and a great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” said Kemp. “The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea. We’re proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”

NVH Korea is an automotive parts manufacturer that specializes in automotive noise, vibration, and heat-control parts. In Georgia, they operate a manufacturing facility that produces floor mats, cargo mats, and cargo trays.

The new facility, located at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive in Locust Grove, however, will produce battery parts for electric vehicles (EVs) for Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia, and Hyundai Motor Group. They will begin to operate in the second quarter of 2024.

“NVH’s investment will increase our manufacturing jobs base and make us part of Georgia’s electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Mayor Robert Price, City of Locust Grove. “We look forward to a successful partnership with NVH and the opportunities this investment creates.”

Officials say this new facility will help Georgia become a larger part in the electronic vehicles industry as the market continues to grow. The hope is to see a significant increase in jobs for Georgia residents following this construction.