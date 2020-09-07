Embattled Coastal Georgia police department gets new chief

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A new permanent chief has been appointed to a coastal Georgia police department that faces possible disbandment by voters this fall.

Jay Wiggins was given the job to lead the Glynn County Police Department full-time by county commissioners Thursday.

He has served as chief on an interim basis since late February, when then-Chief John Powell was charged in an indictment related to an alleged coverup.

Glynn County police also responded to the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, though the white men who chased and shot him weren’t arrested until state authorities took over the case more than two months later.

A referendum approved by Georgia lawmakers would let voters decide in November whether to disband the department.

County officials have sued to stop the vote.