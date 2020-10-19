EGSC announces virtual graduation ceremony in December

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – East Georgia State College (EGSC) announced Monday its plan to hold its Fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually.

Traditionally, graduation ceremonies are held in the gymnasium on EGSC’s Swainsboro campus.

EGSC says this semester’s ceremony, set for Dec. 12, was planned virtually “out of respect for everyone’s health.”

“The leaders of the college have carefully balanced the importance of the health and safety of our Bobcat family and the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of our amazing graduates,” said Dr. Bob Boehmer, President of EGSC. “Although graduation is one of the favorite and most rewarding days of the year for faculty and staff and a singularly important day in the life of any graduate, we have concluded that health and safety must be given the highest priority at this challenging time. The virtual ceremony held in spring of this year was outstanding and the virtual ceremony now being planned for December will be even better. We look forward to the day when the spring 2020, summer 2020, and fall 2020 graduates can join with new graduates for a truly special, in-person graduation celebration. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this most difficult decision. For EGSC, it is simply the right thing to do now.”

In the spring, EGSC held its first ever virtual graduation ceremony. The college says one improvement for the Fall ceremony will be the addition of a photo opportunity. Graduates can sign up to have their photo taken in an EGSC cap and gown to be included in the ceremony.

Students who are planning to graduate in December will receive information about the ceremony in their EGSC email.

More information about the ceremony, the speakers, and how to stream the event will be released at a later date.

This weekend, the University of Georgia held in-person graduation ceremonies for spring graduates. Over in Statesboro, Georgia Southern University officials have announced plans for in-person commencement ceremonies in December.