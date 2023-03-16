SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State lawmakers are reviewing policies to fund education – from school curriculum to increasing teacher pay.

“On the funding site, we are trying to limit over-testing, get the barriers out of the way, making sure we are funding schools and teachers. We are hitting all that hard,” said State Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah).

Lawmakers say funding schools now will ultimately benefit job growth and the workforce in our state.

“Higher education has a component of workforce development,” State Rep. Lydia Glaize (D-South Fulton) said. “I am hoping that some of the bills that get to the governor’s desk and how do we go back and get students and young people who never finished high school but how we do get them to completion.”

State Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Dekalb County) explained, “I would love to see those who could not go to college get some assistance. The ever escalating costs of high education is a burden to a lot of students.”

“We need more money in HOPE grant and money in high school completion programs so students can decide if they want to go to the military or stay in the state for extra apprenticeship programs,” Rep. Glaize stated.

Senate Bill 233 – or the Georgia promise scholarship act would provide $6,000 per school year for alternate school options – like private school.

House Bill 538 – The Georgia Early Literacy Act – would require the state board of education to approve high quality materials for kindergarten through third grade to improve literacy rates.

While Senate Bill 241 – would lower the mandatory school starting age from 6 to 5.