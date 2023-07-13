BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP)- Editorial: State public safety work group should aid local agencies

A recently created working group of state legislators hopes to tackle an issue that is plaguing federal, state and local law enforcement agencies around the country — the recruitment and retention of officers.

It is a monumental task and one we hope bears fruit that can be used not just for bolstering Georgia’s number of state troopers, but also for recruiting and keeping officers at the local level.

Locally, both the Glynn County and Brunswick police departments are operating with fewer officers than they are authorized for, putting extra strain on those who are serving and making it more challenging for the departments to do their jobs.

That fact is not lost on either of the police chiefs, which is why they are taking action like hosting public safety job fairs and targeting colleges and high schools around the region to find new officers.

But that is not an easy job. As Rep. Bill Hitchens, R-Rincon, noted in the state working group’s first meeting last week, state trooper salaries are not keeping pace with surrounding states. Their retirement benefits aren’t nearly as enticing anymore either. Hitchens would know. He is a retired state trooper.

Recruiting new officers at all agencies comes with more nuanced challenges as well. Police officers around the country aren’t held in the same regard as they once were following a string of deaths at the hands of police officers the public views as unnecessary and the result of bad policing.

The public ire has been rightly placed in many of those cases and each of them stands as an example of how officers should not act and should not abuse their power. Those cases do not represent the majority of officers and police departments, however, but the actions of a few often have an outsized impact on the many.

On top of a less-welcoming public attitude toward police, officers still must place their lives on the line every day to protect their communities. We were reminded of that yet again on Wednesday when a Crisp County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Cordele.

Those factors are creating a slew of ongoing challenges for local law enforcement agencies that are making it difficult to fill their rosters and fight local crime. Anyone who has followed the recent local spate of violence during the last few months is likely to tell you the more officers the better.

With that in mind, we hope the state’s working group considers how the state can help local law enforcement agencies, not just the Georgia State Patrol, fill vacancies. More pay and better benefits is a good start, but taking steps to change attitudes and make officers feel proud of what they do should be part of the equation as well.