ATLANTA (WSAV) — Over the past year, Georgia can count 160,000 jobs mostly in education, health services, hospitality and financial services.

“Georgia has been rated as the #1 state to do business but Georgia is doing in the electric vehicle industry and bringing on Rivian and projects all across the state of Georgia,” State Rep. Carolyn Hugley (D-Columbus) said.

Since 2020, electric vehicle projects have invested $21 billion in Georgia with more than 27,000 jobs including the Rivian and Hyundai plants.

Rep. Hugley told News 3, “We are bringing several new companies and thousands of jobs to support the EV industry. I think you are going to see a lot of activity in the next few years.”

State Rep. Mark Newton (R-Augusta) said, “If you can get technical training that you need for an advanced manufacturing job and make plenty of advancement in Georgia.”

State lawmakers say part of that is to continue to offer tax incentives to lure businesses in and study industries that would create jobs in Georgia like manufacturing and the entertainment sectors.

“One of the things in the film industry is the tax credit and it works,” said State Sen. Harold Jones II (D-Augusta) “I am encouraged by the Senate to put bills and legislation that works – like the film tax credit.”

Other lawmakers say it’s not just bringing jobs but also allocating funds for transportation, affordable housing and internet connectivity.

Rep. Hugley explained, “The companies that come here – to have a housing to support them, strong education system so they will want to bring their workers here.”

Governor Brian Kemp says the state has collected more than $20 billion in tax dollars from businesses – that’s about a 6% increase compared to last year.