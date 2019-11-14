Duck hunters: Be aware of new regulation changes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources duck hunters should make note of some changes in this year’s hunting regulations.

Some of the changes include the season end date. The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allowed for a fixed ending date of January 31.

Another change, the mallard bag limit in the Atlantic Flyway has been reduced to two.

Waterfowl hunting season starts November 23rd.

Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/waterfowl.

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia you will need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp.

