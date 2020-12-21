‘Drop the baby!’: Body camera captures dramatic fire rescue in Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WAGT/NBC News) – Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic moment a family trapped inside a burning home tossed a baby to two Georgia sheriff’s deputies waiting below.

Sgt. Chris Robinson was heading home after working the night shift and Deputy Dakota Lamb was on his way to work when they got the call of a structure fire with a baby trapped inside.

“I immediately turned around, activated my emergency equipment, and went to the scene,” Robinson said.

“It just so happened that I was right there, and I pulled up,” Lamb said.

You can see a fire on the stove as the deputies searched the first floor of the smoke-filled apartment with the family of the home still trapped upstairs.

“I actually tried to go upstairs and got maybe halfway up the stairwell, and the smoke just overwhelmed me,” Robinson said.

Their only way out was through the second-story window.

The 15-year-old daughter jumped first. Then the mother, Shirlerie Boyd, dropped her baby into the arms of the deputies.

“We don’t really have guidelines or procedures when it comes to somebody trapped inside the house. At that point, it’s a personal matter, something takes over,” Lamb said. “It ain’t you anymore. It ain’t the person that rides the streets every day. It’s a different person that comes out when something like that happens.”

Lamb later found out the mother of two, a part-time caretaker for the elderly, cared for his grandmother long before she knew of the help he would one day give her.

“I don’t know how I can ever repay her for doing what she did to my grandma,” Lamb said. “She did miraculous work with her. And I reckon this is God’s way of helping me give back what she gave to us.”