Driver pleads guilty in Georgia crash that killed two men

COLUMBUS, Ga (AP) – A driver has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a 2017 crash that killed two men.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports 43-year-old Michael Shake is accused of driving more than 100 mph before the crashing into Quinton Moss and Anthony Fort in Columbus.

Shake was accused of driving under the influence.

He denied he was drunk but said he was angry at two other people in his vehicle and blacked out at the time of the crash.

Shake is expected to be sentenced in February.

The maximum penalty for all the charges is 64 years in prison.