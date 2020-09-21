Driver fatally runs into traffic after hitting officer’s car

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Georgia police officer’s car was killed when he ran into traffic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver struck the off-duty Glynn County officer’s car at around 9:30 p.m.

Sunday along an interstate near Forsyth.

News outlets cited a statement from the agency in reporting that the suspect got out of his vehicle and attacked the officer, who defended himself.

Officials say the suspect then ran into the interstate, where he was struck by multiple vehicles and died on the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Neither have been identified.