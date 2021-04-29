Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24. 2021. Police in Georgia say multiple people died and several others were hurt in the interstate crash. Gwinnett County police say the crash left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side Saturday evening. (Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.