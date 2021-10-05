Dream’s Williams apologizes for joking about fight she had

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

photo: WNBA

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams apologized Monday for a since-deleted video on YouTube she posted over the weekend in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta.

Footage of the fight, which circulated on social media Sunday, showed Williams and Dream teammate Crystal Bradford throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women near a food truck in the Atlanta area.

The WNBA said in a statement: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories