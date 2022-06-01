SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday announced the state’s first potential case of monkeypox.

Officials said a case of orthopoxvirus was detected in a male resident of metro Atlanta who has a history of international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is performing confirmatory testing to determine if the case is, in fact, monkeypox virus.

Meanwhile, DPH is conducting contact tracing. The individual is currently isolating at home, officials said.

