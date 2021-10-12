DOJ: ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods’ leads to indictments of six Savannah men and Milan man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted seven men on federal charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the indictments stem from an collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Defendants named in the federal indictments include:

Dwight Eady , 39, of Milan, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

Officials describe Project Safe Neighborhoods as an ongoing effort to reduce violent crime by targeting those who illegally possess firearms.

The DOJ says nearly 700 defendants have been federally charged over the past three years, in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony. That charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance.

It is also unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.

It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.

Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.