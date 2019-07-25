Dog injured in fire training to help Georgia burn victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAGT) – A dog that was injured in a house fire in October is now training to be a support animal at a burn center in Georgia.

Taka survived the fire but was badly burned, and it’s taken some time for him to get back to normal.

His vet turned owner, Crystal Lesley, said it wasn’t the smoothest transition with her other dogs. She said Taka was instigating fights.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to keep Taka and it was breaking my heart,” Lesley said.

Now that he’s recovered from his injuries, Lesley and Taka’s trainer hope to have him certified this Friday as a Canine Good Citizen with the American Kennel Club.

“He’s got the right temperament for it,” trainer Mandy Foster said. “Of course, he has the scars to show for it and he can relate to a lot of the people there, so I think it’s going to benefit both him and the patients there.”

Then he’ll start his training for therapy dog status, which they have no doubt he’ll fly through.

