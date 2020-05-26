District attorney candidate’s campaign video prompts arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Two men who shot a campaign video without a permit for a district attorney candidate in Georgia were accused of damaging government property.

News outlets report Christopher Mandel Black and Erik Deangelo Whittington were booked into jail Friday, several days after the “Get Out And Vote” rap video was released.

The campaign video posted on Facebook on Monday featured Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney candidate Mark Jones, Rapper JawGaBoi, and an overhead shot of a car burning rubber in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center.