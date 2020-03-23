District Attorney announces Macon officer-involved shooting justified

MACON, Ga (WSAV) – The Macon District Attorney announced Monday that a officer-involved shooting on March 1st involving a Bibb County deputy has been determined to be justified.

According to officials, Benjamin Curtis Bivins, 29, was involved in a physical altercation with another man around 1:30 a.m. on March 1st. The man ran and Bivins chased him. Bivins then pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

Officials say Deputy Jeremiah Moneypenny had been conducting a business check at a nearby nightclub and witnessed the shooting. Moneypenny ordered Bivins to stop and drop the gun before following Bivins in a foot chase.

The DA’s office says Moneypenny reasonably believed Bivins was about to shoot him during the chase and the deputy fired several shots. Officials say Bivins and the deputy exchanged gunfire as the chase continued.

Bivins, who’d been shot, was taken into custody behind a dumpster. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bivins was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. He remains in custody at the Bibb County jail.

