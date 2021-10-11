Dig up your Halloween spirit by visiting these Georgia graveyards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As spooky season sets in, you might be itching to get into the Halloween mood, and one way to do so is by visiting a cemetery. Listed below are historic cemeteries across the Peach State that people have been dying to visit.

Ghosts and Gravestones — Savannah, Ga.

If you’re looking to drum up your Halloween spirit, this cemetery tour might be the one for you. The Ghost and Gravestones tour takes you through Savannah’s most famous graveyards, such as the Colonial Park Cemetery, the Bonaventure Cemetery and Laurel Grove Cemetery. Ghosts and Gravestones consider Colonial Park Cemetery as one the most haunted places on earth.

Oconee Hill Cemetery — Athens, Ga.

Taking a break from the haunted cemeteries lays the Oconee Hill Cemetery near the University of Georgia. The nationally registered cemetery was founded in 1856 and is known for its “charm and beauty.” The cemetery is outlined by its distinguished cast-iron fences, landscape architecture and is home to some famous Georgians. Former politicians, university presidents and veterans rest there.

Historic Oakland Cemetery — Atlanta, Ga.

With more than 70,000 Atlantans buried underneath it, the Historic Oakland Cemetery becomes a hot spot around Halloween. The nearly 50-acre cemetery — founded in 1849 — hosts its annual Capturing the Spirit of Oakland tours from Oct. 14 to 31. Historic Oakland says its tours are meant to “enlighten rather than frighten.” Visitors are encouraged to dress as ghosts and goblins to help set the Halloween mood.

Historic Linwood Cemetery — Columbus, Ga.

When the Historic Linwood Cemetery was created in 1828, Columbusites were solely buried there. One notably being the inventor of Coca-Cola, Dr. John S. Pemberton. Many of the 19th century stone carvings are signed by the carvers and artists who created them. The cemetery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but you must call in advance to tour it.

Rose Hill Cemetery — Macon, Ga.

Located in downtown Macon sits the Rose Hill Cemetery. Historic Macon takes you through a tour lasting around one and a half hours. It says the tour focuses on its history, preservation, architecture and conservation. The cemetery also serves as a park. The tour costs $5 or you can visit the cemetery virtually.

Lawrenceville Haunted Cemetery — Lawrenceville, Ga.

Another option for thrill-seekers is the Lawrenceville Historic Cemetery, which rests right outside of Atlanta. The Aurora Theatre takes you through a haunted tour, showcasing some paranormal hot spots, ghostly orbs, ectoplasm among other creepy encounters. As you walk through the burial ground, some of the town’s founders and earlier settlers are a few feet below.