DEVELOPING: Man arrested for taking 5 guns, body armor into Atlanta Publix

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Police say a man has been arrested after entering a Publix restroom in Atlanta Station Wednesday with five guns and body armor, Atlanta news outlets report.

Police arrived at the Publix around 1:30 p.m. after store managers told police a man had entered with a rifle and headed right for the restroom, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

Officers then spotted and arrested the man quickly after he exited the restroom, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police say the suspect entered the Publix with two long guns and three handguns.

Police are also investigating a suspicious package at the scene, according to WXIA-TV. The station also reports that EMS is on scene conducting a mental health evaluation of the suspect.

Police say Rico Marley, 22, is the suspect in question, and he has been charged with reckless conduct, according to the paper.

This comes a day after a 21-year-old man went on a shooting spree killing 10 people inside a Colorado grocery store and less than a week after another 21-year-old man killed 8 people at three different massage parlors in Atlanta.