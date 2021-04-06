Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death with his own knife by an inmate at a Georgia jail.

Another law officer was injured but later released from a hospital.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning.

Our prayers go to the family, both blood & blue, of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Knight who died this morning after being stabbed in the line of duty. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we thank him for his service. ⚫️🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/8KzUXm4pAJ — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 6, 2021

Authorities say inmate Albert Booze grabbed the knife as he was being placed on a suicide watch after saying he wanted to harm himself.

Knight had just turned 30 and leaves behind a 2-year-old child.