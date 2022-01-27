Deputies searching for man who they say shot and carjacked pregnant woman

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff deputies said a pregnant woman was shot in her right side and carjacked in front of her home on the 2000 block of Warren Street in Augusta.

Lem Chester lives just two houses down — he said in 22 years he’s never seen anything like it.

“It surprised me that this happened in this neighborhood because it’s always been quiet,” Chester said.

Jimmy Cashdollar said it’s an example of the increasing violence in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

“You hear gunshots every night. So, you wonder if someone is just firing up in the air of if someone is being shot at. You don’t know,” Cashdollar said.

Investigators located the victim’s vehicle on 1800 block of Watkins Street Wednesday — but the search continues for the suspect.

“I hope that they get who did it and bring whoever did it to justice because they’re good neighbors and they’re good people,” Chester said.

While investigators continue their search, Cashdollar says community involvement could help decrease the violence in the area.

“Cops can only do so much. They can’t be everywhere 24 hours a day. So, it also falls on the people’s lap as well,” Cashdollar said.

The suspect is facing aggravated assault charges.

If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.