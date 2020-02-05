Deputies: County commissioner arrested after standoff

GRIFFIN, Ga (AP) – A county commissioner in Georgia has been accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to serve him a warrant.

News outlets report 64-year-old Donald Hawbaker was arrested Tuesday at his home in Griffin. He is a Spalding County commissioner.

Deputies say they were met with gunfire when they went to his home in a retirement community to serve him a warrant.

A SWAT team used an armored vehicle to crash through the front door of his home and take him into custody.

No one was hurt.

Officials say Hawbaker was the only person inside his home at the time.