Deputies capture wanted man accused of tying up woman, assaulting her

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Miguel Anderson
photo: Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

JONESBORO, Ga. (WSAV/AP) — Authorities capture a Georgia man accused of tying up a woman, hitting her, cutting her and threatening to cut off her toes if she made a sound.

The Clayton County Sheriff ordered a manhunt for Jeremy Miguel Anderson after police say he tied up a female victim with duck tape, stuck a sock in her mouth, and threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound.   Police say Anderson struck the female in her head several times and left bruises on her neck. Investigators say he then cut her with a knife on her shoulder, causing her to bleed. 

She was treated at a hospital.

Anderson has just been taken into custody at a location in DeKalb County without incident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories