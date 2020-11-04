Democrat Williams to succeed Georgia’s John Lewis in House

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020 file image from video, Georgia State Sen. Nikema Williams speaks during the state roll call vote on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Williams is favored to win Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, a strongly Democratic area that includes much of Atlanta, in November against Republican Angela Stanton-King. (Democratic National Convention via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — State Sen. Nikema Williams has been elected to take over the congressional seat of the late Rep. John Lewis.

Williams beat Republican Angela Stanton-King in the district including much of Atlanta and nearby suburbs.

The 42-year-old Williams had been tapped to succeed Lewis. She will join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams as among the state’s most recognizable and influential Democrats.

Winning reelection is Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson. He beat Republican Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen to gain a seventh term in the U.S. House representing Atlanta’s eastern suburbs.