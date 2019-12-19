Delayed Georgia spaceport proposal sees new setback

WOODBINE, Ga (AP) – A decision that could have determined whether a southeast Georgia site meets environmental requirements to launch rockets has been put on hold at the request of county officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration delayed an environmental impact statement for the proposed spaceport in Camden County.

It was originally scheduled for release Monday but the county decided to amend its license application.

FAA Environmental specialist Stacey Zee told news outlets the process is on hold until the new application materials are reviewed.

Camden County has spent more than $7 million over the past 4 years to establish the spaceport at an old abandoned industrial site near the Georgia coast.

