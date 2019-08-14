DeKalb County school placed on lockdown after gun scare Tuesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a gun scare at a high school in DeKalb County.

Stephenson High School was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of an intruder. A student reportedly told police she saw another student get on a school bus with a gun.

The student’s name has not been released, but officials said he is a 14-year-old boy. Any charges against him have also not been released.

No one was injured, but more police are still expected to be on campus today. This incident is still under investigation. The DeKalb County School District said it will release more information as it becomes available, 11 Alive reports.