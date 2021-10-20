Defense: Georgia deputies acted reasonably in stun gun death

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Defense experts at a Georgia murder trial are denying that three fired deputies used too much force when they repeatedly shocked a man with stun guns before he died.

Prosecutors say Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to detain Eurie Martin.

The white deputies confronted the 58-year-old Black man after a 911 caller said he seemed suspicious as he walked through the town of Deepstep.

Martin had a history of schizophrenia and was walking on a 30-mile journey to see his relatives.

Valdosta State criminologist Darrell Lee Ross testified Tuesday that the officers used reasonable force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories