Defense: Georgia deputies acted reasonably in stun gun death

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Defense experts at a Georgia murder trial are denying that three fired deputies used too much force when they repeatedly shocked a man with stun guns before he died.

Prosecutors say Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to detain Eurie Martin.

The white deputies confronted the 58-year-old Black man after a 911 caller said he seemed suspicious as he walked through the town of Deepstep.

Martin had a history of schizophrenia and was walking on a 30-mile journey to see his relatives.

Valdosta State criminologist Darrell Lee Ross testified Tuesday that the officers used reasonable force.