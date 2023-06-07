(NEXSTAR/WSAV) – About two dozen lucky (and undoubtedly hardworking) chefs and restaurant teams around the country received one of the food world’s top honors this week. The James Beard Award winners were announced Monday at a ceremony in Chicago.

Terry Koval of The Deer and The Dove in Decatur, Georgia, won the best chef out of a regional group including the Peach State, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“Every aspect of what we are came from him and the environment he created to foster the talents of others,” the restaurant’s website now reads. “He would be the first to admit that he did not accomplish this alone.”

The Deer and The Dove offers “thoughtfully-sourced” dishes, from a pork belly and clams entrée to a strawberry blueberry crumble for dessert.

The first James Beard Awards were given out in 1991. They “celebrate excellence across a range of experiences—from fine dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talent to established masters,” the foundation says.

This year, other big winners included restaurants in Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Kansas City, Missouri; and Honolulu. Los Angeles was the only California city to receive any awards.