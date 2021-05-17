Death investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — UPDATE — 4 p.m: A fisherman fishing at West Point Lake during a fishing competition when he discovered what appeared to be a body in a cove. Once deputies arrived on the scene, the body was then taken to the coroner’s office.

Due to the decomposition of the body, officials believe the body was in the water for several weeks to a couple of months.

Sergeant Stewart Smith told News 3 there have been no reports of a missing person.

“We don’t currently have any here in Troup County. However, our investigators are reaching out to neighboring counties to see if they do,” Smith said.

It’s still too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved in the death of the unknown person.

“It’s really unknown at this point to know where the body originated from. Due to the fact, there’s been a lot of fast-moving water through West Point Lake and the Chattahoochee River,” Smith said.

If you have any information please call 706-883-1616.

“On Saturday, May 15th at 1:30 PM, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake in an area behind 203 Thomas Dr. in regards to a possible deceased person in the water. Once deputies and investigators arrived, they located a severely decomposed body floating in the water in a small cove,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

With the assistance of the Troup County Fire Department, the body was recovered and brought to shore.

Due to the condition of the body, the sex nor race could be determined at the time of the discovery.

“The body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in hopes of identification and if a cause of death can be determined. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified regarding this case,” said Stewart.

The investigation is ongoing.