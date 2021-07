AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta, Georgia.

Coroner Mark Bowen says a body was found on the back porch of a vacant home on the 1600 block of Broad Street.

The body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner states that the body had been there for several days.

No identification could be made upon discovery due to the condition of the body.

The GBI Lab will perform an autopsy and identification.