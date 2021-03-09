Deadline day arrives to decide fate of Georgia legislation

Georgia State Sen. David Lucas (D-Macon) listens to debate on Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia’s voting laws, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers reached a key deadline on Monday, which was crossover day in the General Assembly.

That’s when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Some key proposals had already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills.

The Senate passed additional restrictive voting and elections proposals on Monday.

Also passing Monday was a bill to overturn Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

Measures that have failed include an effort to impose new criminal penalties on some protests.

This is the first year of a two-year term, so measures that don’t advance this year could still pass next year.