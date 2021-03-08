Deadline day arrives for Georgia legislation still in doubt

Georgia state Sen. Emanuel Jones, a Decatur Democrat, talks after a news conference on Friday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, where Gov. Brian Kemp announced support for higher penalties for street racing. Jones is sponsoring a different bill, but says he hopes to work with Kemp to reach an agreement. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline with much work still to do.

Monday is crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills passed by the House and Senate, but lawmakers could consider additional proposals on Monday, and amendments are possible.

Measures that have failed include an effort to impose new criminal penalties on some protests.

This is the first year of a two-year term, so measures that don’t advance this year could still pass next year.