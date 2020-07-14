DDS says over 400,000 Georgia drivers have received services online since mid-March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says hundreds of thousands of Georgians have renewed or obtained a licensing service virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Drivers have options to get DDS services remotely, including the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO and other online services.

“DDS has successfully processed over 411,576 online and mobile app transactions for March 14 through July 13,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “We are very pleased that the numbers continue to grow which supports our COVID-19 safety efforts.”

Customers who use online services can keep driving legally with their online receipt until their new license comes in the mail.

DDS says that most drivers are eligible for online services, but there are a few exceptions. Anyone that is not Real ID compliant or anyone who is new to the state must visit DDS in person.

Since mid-March, DDS requires an appointment, limits capacity to the customer who needs service only, and enforces social distancing inside facilities.

To access online DDS services, click here.