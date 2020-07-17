Days grow long at nursing homes as virus lockdowns drag on

by: MATT SEDENSKY

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — As normalcy returns to many segments of the U.S. that were locked down as the coronavirus spread, most nursing homes remain frozen in the same position since March.

Though some states are inching toward normalcy for residents of those facilities, most are still barring visitors and severely curtailing activities inside.

The result is the country’s 1.4 million nursing home residents, many of whom already struggle with loneliness and isolation, are being even more isolated.

But with nursing homes representing a disproportionate share of U.S. pandemic deaths, fear remains that outbreaks will continue and the casualties will continue to rise.

  • Southern Pines nursing home resident Shirley Campbell speaks to her daughter during a window visit in Warner Robins, Ga., on Friday, June 26, 2020. Vistors are not allowed inside. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Southern Pines nursing home resident Shirley Campbell visits with her daughter, Margie Price, and son-in-law, Ken, through a glass door in Warner Robins, Ga., on Friday, June 26, 2020. A state emergency order barring nursing home visits has been extended another month to Aug. 12. With Georgia recording a sharp spike in virus cases, residents and staff alike know another delay is possible. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • A resident on a stretcher is brought back to Southern Pines in Warner Robins, Ga., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. With a coronavirus lockdown in place, the only tickets out may be a trip to dialysis or an ambulance ride to the hospital — or something worse. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • A staff member at Southern Pines nursing home helps a resident with her lunch Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Warner Robins, Ga. Residents are spaced out in the dining room and also have the choice to eat in their rooms. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Residents at the Southern Pines nursing home are separated and wear face coverings during their daily bingo game in Warner Robins, Ga., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. “We’re going to have to run different for a long while,” says administrator Donna Stefano. “Otherwise it’s going to come back and next time we may not be so lucky.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Southern Pines nursing home resident Wayne Swint gets a birthday visit from his mother, Clemittee Swint, in Warner Robins, Ga., on Friday, June 26, 2020. Face to face visits are not allowed but staff members help arrange window visits. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

