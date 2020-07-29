Data show Georgia hospitals groaning under COVID-19 cases

A new COVID-19 unit at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga., is in the final stages of preparation for patient use on Monday, July 20, 2020. The unit, constructed from modular buildings by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency went into operation Tuesday, July 21, 2020, amid high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. (Scott Rogers/The Gainesville Times via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Many Georgia hospitals are groaning under the assault of COVID-19 infections, with total hospitalizations from the respiratory illness remaining above 3,000 statewide on Tuesday for the 10th day in a row.

As of Monday, 25 Georgia hospitals reported no critical care beds available.

Nine reported no general inpatient beds, including Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to data obtained by The Associated Press from the Department of Public Health.

Statewide on Tuesday, 88% of critical care beds were in use, tying the highest level since the pandemic began.

However, not all critical care patients have COVID-19. A wave of new cases is emerging particularly in eastern parts of the state.