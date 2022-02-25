AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams has requested the GBI to investigate the conduct of two Waynesboro Police officers.

Officers Greg Stroud and Ronald Bartlett were responding to a call when they detained a man after a verbal dispute with a store clerk.

That’s when the man’s daughter was taken by another unknown man. Officers stopped the car before the man drove away and took the girl. The girl’s parents want the officers fired.

Williams says to ensure public trust, he’s requesting the GBI conduct it’s own investigation on the conduct of the officers.

Special Agent in Charge, Regional Office of the GBI Pat Morgan said, “GBI was requested by the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney on February 22, 2022. Once GBI receives all documentation concerning the incident, we will begin our review.”

SAC Morgan says he anticipates having the documentation early next week.