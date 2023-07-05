ATLANTA (WSAV) — The IRS is warning taxpayers to look out for a new scam that tricks people to believe they are owed a refund.

Cyber experts say criminals may also steal your W-2 from your mailbox and then use it to file a tax refund posing as you.

The IRS says you may get mail in a cardboard envelope from a delivery service with words that say “unclaimed refund” and included is fake contact information that does not belong to the IRS.

The scammers ask for a variety of information like a picture of your driver’s license, cell phone, banking information and social security number to steal your personal financial information.

Mike Register, Atlanta GBI Director says that it’s important to take preventative measures.

“Any time you open the door you don’t know who is going to come through but training is the biggest preventive – training will be the single most important thing we can do.”

The IRS says there are many warning signs because the scam tricks people to email or phone detailed information in exchange to get a tax refund.

“A lot of elderly victims that are not tech savvy – they will have a phone and that your text says your password has to be changed. Before you know it that someone has possession of their bank account, personal information. Most of the time the people are not in GA or in another country,” said Register

Another way to spot the IRS scam mail, text or email fraud is that it comes in odd punctuation and a variety of fonts with incorrect dates for deadlines.

“It is a big threat. Last year was a 43% Cybercrime with elders being a victim is up 83%. It is a huge risk. The more that we rely on technology the more the openings we have to become crime victims,” Register explained.

The IRS says it won’t contact you via email, text or social media for a refund and to be extra careful and vigilant You can report any scams or suspicious online activity to the internet crime complaint center at www.ic3.gov or to the