PINEVIEW, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of a crop dusting plane was killed Tuesday in a crash in Georgia.

Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Brown said it happened about 9 a.m., about four miles outside of the town of Pineview.

WMAZ-TV reports Brown said it appears the pilot hit a set of heavy duty power lines, causing the plane to go down.

The pilot, the sole occupant, was killed. His name has not been released.

No one else was injured.