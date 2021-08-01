Crews work to clean up oil spill at Golden Ray wreckage

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews are working to clean up an oil spill at the sight of the Golden Ray wreckage in St. Simons Sound.

According to Georgia health officials, there’s so much oil it could impact the water and beaches on both Jekyll and St. Simons Islands.

Officials in charge of removing the golden ray said the oil came from a section of the ship that was recently cut from the wreckage. Crews were working to take weight off of that section so it could be moved when the oil started to spill.

It was initially contained within the environmental protection barrier surrounding the shipwreck but the tide carried it out into the shipping channel, eventually making its way to the St. Simons Island fishing pier.

Crews are still working to clean up the spill and get the oil out of the water. Beachgoers on Jekyll and St. Simons Islands are asked to be vigilant.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.