Crews search for man thought to have fallen into Lake Lanier

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have been looking for a man they believe fell into Lake Lanier in north Georgia.

WSB-TV reports that the man is believed to have gone into the water Thursday night and never resurfaced.

A Department of Natural Resources spokesperson says the man was at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County, where they believe he was working on his boat when he fell into the water.

Search crews planned to be back on the water Friday if necessary to find the man’s body.

Few other details were immediately released.