Crews begin cutting sixth chunk of Georgia shipwreck

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021, file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling the overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga (AP) — The demolition and removal of an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast is inching closer to completion.

Crews on Thursday began cutting through steel to remove a sixth chunk of the Golden Ray and take it away on a barge to a facility in nearby Brunswick, Georgia. Roughly two-thirds of the ship has already been removed since demolition began in November.

The Brunswick News reports that the cut that started Thursday will be the second to last one on the project.

The South Korean-owned Golden Ray capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019.