Coweta County murder suspect arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A murder suspect wanted out of Coweta County has been arrested in Columbus. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Stephan Stewart was arrested Wednesday morning.

Officials said Stewart, a known gang member, was arrested at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022, by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshal Services.

Stewart is wanted in Coweta County an outstanding Murder Warrant, according to officials.

Stewart was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on charges of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Drug-Related Object.